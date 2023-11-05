A-Listers Become Tourists By Flocking to LACMA's Urban Light Display

There was a big shindig at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art this weekend -- and a crap ton of A-listers showed up ... doing their best impression of a tourist along the way.

The event was a LACMA Art and Film Gala -- sponsored by Gucci -- that was hosted by a trustee of the institution, Eva Chow, and one Leo DiCaprio ... where everyone was coming together Saturday to honor artist Judy Baca, and pat themselves on the back, etc.

In other words, just another reason to get dressed up and step out in La La Land -- and the stars who attended certainly didn't disappoint ... nor did they miss the chance to pose at one of the most iconic IG-friendly spots in L.A., which is normally crawling with sightseers.

Of course, we're talking about the Urban Light display right outside of LACMA's front doors -- and right next to the tar pits there too, which stink to high heaven. A lot going on there!

Anyway, take a peek at who swung by to be fancy and flashy in front of the famed forest of street lamps that folks like to run through and snap pics in front of ... just about everyone got the opportunity to act like an out-of-towner, and they all certainly took it.

Kim K struck a pose, as did Ben and Jen ... and let's not forget Paris Hilton, Salma Hayek, Heidi Klum and Lenny Kravitz, just to name a few. BTW, Lupita N'yongo and Jodie Turner-Smith were both also there ... which is a little awkward considering the Joshua Jackson connection they share lately. Unclear if they crossed paths, but each came off as chill.

At any rate ... looked like a fun night out, and it also seems they booted all the normies. 😅