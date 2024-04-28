Justin Bieber Shares Pictures of Himself Crying, Hailey Bieber Responds

Justin Bieber's letting fans in on an emotional moment ... sharing pics of himself crying to Instagram -- and drawing a reaction from his wife.

The beloved singer-songwriter shared the pics as part of a series of posts he shared Friday ... all of them pretty eclectic we gotta say.

In fact, these pics of Justin shedding a tear are totally surrounded by other random pics ... including a couple of his onstage and a blurry pic of what seems like weed.

In any case, the shots show a total different side of JB ... more somber and toned down than what many are used to seeing -- and, like we said, they prompted a response from Justin's better half.

Hailey Bieber hopped on her own IG to reply to Justin's post ... calling him "a pretty crier" -- so, it appears she's not too concerned with the images.

Other fans though ... they reacted with a lot more worry than HB -- asking if Justin was OK and questioning why the pop superstar might shed some tears.

Just look around at Bieber's other posts from yesterday, and you'll see ... it's basically photo dump after photo dump -- so, no emotional breakdown happening recently as far as we can tell.

