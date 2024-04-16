Justin Bieber Cuddles Up To Wife Hailey At Coachella, Kim K Comments

Play video content

Justin Bieber was all about the love at Coachella -- soaking in the vibes while snuggling up with his wife Hailey ... something Kim Kardashian loved to see, which she made known.

Peep the clip Justin shared on his IG from a fan account -- he's a totally smitten kitten, holding Hailey close and gently stroking her face while in the middle of other festival-goers.

As you can see, Hailey gives him a sweet look-back, and JB responds with even more affection, planting a loving kiss on her head. Indeed ... they look incredibly lovey-dovey.

Set to Mitski's "My Love Mine All Mine," the clip shows them swaying -- completely wrapped up in the moment and each other. Fans went wild, crowning them the cutest couple in the comments, and even Kim K chimed in to gush about her love for them.

She wrote, "I love you guys," attaching a heart for good measure. This is interesting for a couple reasons -- one, there've been a ton of break/divorce rumors swirling around Justin and Hailey lately ... and him posting this seems to be telegraphing they're more than good.

Also ... it proves that the clip we got of them exiting Ice Spice's set on Saturday -- where Hailey was way ahead of Justin and looking a bit distant -- wasn't all there was to the story.

Play video content TMZ.com

Lastly ... we saw the Biebers apparently in the same orbit as Taylor Swift this past weekend -- which got some head-turns considering their icy history ... and the alliances we know these gals have formed over the years. Now with Kim chirping up, it seems to confirm ... they're not actually close with Taylor after all, despite it kinda looking like that at Coachella.

Play video content 4/14/24 Coachella

Anyway, eventful weekend for the Biebers ... especially Justin. Like we told you -- Justin hit the stage with WizKid during Tems' set on Sunday night for a surprise collab performance. He also hung out and got cozy with his old pal Jaden Smith backstage ... memorably so.