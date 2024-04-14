Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Leave Coachella Set Trailing Behind Biebers

Play video content TMZ.com

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were big time power-coupling at Coachella -- and had some other lovebirds tagging along to make it a big old group outing ... no third wheels allowed.

The pop star was out in force Saturday night in the desert -- and she had her BF by her side ... not to mention a newish-looking squad, including other couples ... Justin and Hailey Bieber were in the mix -- as were Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan (SaBrarry?)

They were all leaving what looked to be the backstage area from Ice Spice's set -- where we'd seen them earlier -- and the whole crew trickled out almost in single-file line fashion.

Hailey was first recognizable face seen to get outta Dodge, followed by JB ... and then SC and BK trailed behind with some other randos in tow. Tay Tay and Travis were last to leave ... and they waved hello to the adoring fans who spotted them as they were making an exit.

It seems Taylor and co. were shuffling back and forth between the VIP area and backstage ... 'cause there are clips of all these peeps watching the show, and they were facing the stage.

No surprise that Barry and Sabrina are tight with Taylor and Travis -- Sabrina opened for Taylor earlier this year and they're obviously pals. The more surprising run-in here lies in the Biebers' presence -- frankly, it seems to fly in the face of perceived historic allegiances.

Of course, we're referring to the Selena/Hailey feud/non-feud -- and the fact that Selena is BFFs with Taylor ... and the fact that Hailey once gagged on TV at the sound of TS's name.

Yada, yada, yada ... mean girls ... since-deleted posts/comments ... you get the picture.

Point is ... it's a little strange to see the Biebers in the same orbit as Taylor -- but we don't really see them cozying up with her and Travis in this clip -- and even during the set, they didn't really appear to be hanging out either. They might've just been in the same space.

Either way, regardless of who was around them or not ... Taylor and Travis were completely into each other and looked hyper-focused on one another -- locking lips constantly.

It's also interesting to see Taylor pop up at Coachella Weekend 1 -- 'cause folks expected to see her next weekend ... when Swifties believe she'll hit the stage to plug her new album.

Might as well get our palates ready early ... 'cause she's probably gonna be back soon.