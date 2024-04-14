New Photos of Taylor and Travis Kissing in Middle of Coachella Crowd

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce decided to do a kissing tour of Coachella ... with the pair smoochin' in the middle of the crowd this time.

TMZ has obtained exclusive photos of this new passionate PDA session ... and, it's as clear as day -- these two lovebirds are absolutely crazy for one another!!!

Check out the pics ... Taylor and Travis are pretty out in the open here, fully invested in one another's lips -- without a care in the world as far as we can see.

Not exactly a shock given the number of places they were spotted gettin' handsy Saturday ... as we reported, video captured the pair kissing and dancing backstage during Jack Antonoff and Ice Spice's performances, absolutely loved up in the clip.

And, video leaked of the two gettin' at it in Coachella's Neon Carnival -- an invite-only bash filled with some of the biggest celebrities in the world -- but, the couple seemed happy to keep their own company.

Both of those vids were taken far off ... with the couple sorta hiding away in the corner rather than loudly and proudly making out for all to see. These new photos are way more out there -- a public declaration of their love.

T-Swift and Killa Trav aren't slowing down one bit in their relationship it seems ... enjoying these last few weeks totally focused on one another before Taylor heads back on her "Eras" tour.

Remember ... the duo also grabbed sushi in Los Angeles Friday night -- so, it seems like a full romantic weekend for America's sweetheart couple.