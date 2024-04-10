Travis Kelce Jokes About Wooing Taylor Swift, 'I Don't Know How The F*** I Did It'

'I Don't Know How The F*** I Did It!!!'

Travis Kelce's still trying to figure out how he got himself into America's favorite relationship with Taylor Swift ... joking this week, "I don't know how the f*** I did it!!"

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar opened up on his romance with the world's biggest popstar while chatting with Lil Dicky on the latest episode of "New Heights" -- after the rapper had gushed about how much he loves the famous couple.

Dicky -- real name Dave Burd -- said he felt the 'ship was "so American" ... adding, "Anyone who, like, hates on it is a bitter loser."

Kelce thanked the "Freaky Friday" crooner for the kind words ... before he got bashful about it all.

"I don't know how I did it," he said of landing Swift, "because she wasn't into sports. So, I don't know how the f*** I did it."

Kelce, though, quickly turned his swag back on after Lil Dicky told him he got Swift because of a public shout-out on the pod.

"No," he said giggling, "I know exactly how I did it!"

All kidding aside, Kelce explained to Dicky and Jason Kelce he's super pleased with how it's all going.

He said he's having fun, "flying high" ... and "enjoying it all." He also said he was thrilled to help continue to bridge the NFL to Swifties -- and vice versa.

Travis and Swift have now been going strong since the summer -- and based on the football player's words during Wednesday's show ... it doesn't seem anywhere close to ending anytime soon.