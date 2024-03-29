Travis Kelce Rocks Out To Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' On Golf Course

Rocks Out To Swift's 'Bad Blood' On Golf Course

Taylor Swift's apparently a good luck charm for Travis Kelce on the golf course too!

The Chiefs star hit the links with Chandler Parsons on Thursday -- and in an effort to get the tight end to screw up a shot, CP threw on some "Bad Blood."

But, check out video the former NBA player posted to his Instagram page, Kelce actually thrived with the tunes on in the background!!

The 34-year-old striped a ball from the middle of the fairway to the green a hundred-or-so yards away ... and then he celebrated by rockin' out to the song.

Kelce played the air guitar, let some spirit fingers fly -- and then he mouthed some of the lyrics too!!

Parsons and the rest of the gang clearly couldn't believe Kelce wasn't bothered by the music choice -- with one of the guys yelling during Travis' swing, "Oh, no, this backfired."

"@killatrav cannot be rattled," Parsons added in a caption on the vid.

Eventually, the dudes left the course and headed to Parsons' home ... where Kelce got some one-on-one time with the ex-hooper's newborn baby.