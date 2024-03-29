Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Travis Kelce Rocks Out To Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' On Golf Course

THAT'S MY GAL!!!

Taylor Swift's apparently a good luck charm for Travis Kelce on the golf course too!

The Chiefs star hit the links with Chandler Parsons on Thursday -- and in an effort to get the tight end to screw up a shot, CP threw on some "Bad Blood."

But, check out video the former NBA player posted to his Instagram page, Kelce actually thrived with the tunes on in the background!!

The 34-year-old striped a ball from the middle of the fairway to the green a hundred-or-so yards away ... and then he celebrated by rockin' out to the song.

Kelce played the air guitar, let some spirit fingers fly -- and then he mouthed some of the lyrics too!!

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce -- Kissing After Super Bowl LVIII Win
Launch Gallery
Travis And Taylor Kiss After SUper Bowl Launch Gallery
Getty

Parsons and the rest of the gang clearly couldn't believe Kelce wasn't bothered by the music choice -- with one of the guys yelling during Travis' swing, "Oh, no, this backfired."

"@killatrav cannot be rattled," Parsons added in a caption on the vid.

Eventually, the dudes left the course and headed to Parsons' home ... where Kelce got some one-on-one time with the ex-hooper's newborn baby.

travis kelce holding baby

Peep the big smile on Kelce's face as he was holding the little guy ... does it look like baby fever to y'all, Swifties?!?

