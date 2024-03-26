Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Shut Down Dogpound Gym for Fitness Date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left L.A. fitness enthusiasts on the curb waiting while they overtook a West Hollywood gym for a lengthy, private workout date.

The couple closed down Dogpound gym Monday for 2 whole hours, leaving gym members to wait outside looking extremely confused. Check out the new images ... showing several gym members offering up an abundance of side-eye while waiting on the sidewalk with water in hand.

Dogpound gym is a favorite of Taylor's, as she often books the whole facility out for private workout sessions. Remember, she once tried to have Justin Bieber booted from the gym in 2020 when he overstayed his welcome during her private workout.

Taylor and Travis have been calling the singer's $25 million Beverly Hills mansion home since returning to the U.S. following last week's romantic getaway in the Bahamas.

After packing on the PDA in the Caribbean, the love birds stepped out for a lunch date in Malibu. TK and TS took in ocean views as they enjoyed some food at Nobu -- a celeb hot spot.

Still, we can't say we're surprised the pair followed up their lunch outing with a little fitness.

While he's currently enjoying the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end is expected to stay in tiptop shape ahead of the NFL's preseason.

Tay Tay's "Eras" tour also picks up again in May -- and the nearly 4-hour concert requires her to be in incredible shape, too.

So, we have a feeling this isn't the last gym date for Traylor.