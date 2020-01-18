Taylor Swift Takes Over Justin Bieber's Favorite Gym

Exclusive TMZ/Getty

Taylor Swift likes her workouts solo -- as in no one else can be in the gym when she sweats -- even if that certain someone else is Justin Bieber.

Here's the deal ... Justin was at Dogpound Gym in West Hollywood with a bunch of people, and everything was chill until Taylor and her crew rolled up.

We're told everyone -- including JB was asked to get the heck out of the gym -- because Taylor wanted it to herself. Justin's security team was approached and asked to leave, but JB's team held firm and said he was going to finish his workout before taking off.

We're told Justin finished exercising and left ... but he had no idea it was Taylor who had requested the gym be cleared. Once he left, everyone who remained was asked to leave.

One source connected to the gym tells us Taylor had an appointment with a trainer in the gym ... and the appointment was to train alone. Justin just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

JB gave fans a preview of his routine that day, spending quite a bit of time dancing in front of mirrors to his new single, "Yummy."

