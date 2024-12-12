'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy Arrested for Domestic Violence

"Vanderpump Rules" star James Kennedy is in trouble with the law ... we've learned the Bravo personality has been arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Burbank, CA Police were dispatched to a home in the area Tuesday night after receiving a call about an argument between him and a woman.

We're told a witness saw Kennedy and the woman arguing ... with the reality TV star allegedly grabbing her at one point, though we're told officers did not see any visible injuries on her.

It's worth noting Kennedy and his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, appeared to attend a holiday party at Kathy Hilton's home the night of the arrest.

After investigating the situation, police say they determined it was a domestic incident ... leading to the DJ being arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence.

Sources say Kennedy was released after posting $20K bail.

We're told the Burbank City Attorney's Office is currently reviewing the case for possible charges.

Kennedy and Lewber have been dating since January 2022 ... linking up mere weeks after the 'VPR' star broke up with former fiancée Rachel Leviss.