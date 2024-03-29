'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Buys $3.1M Los Angeles Home

Lala Kent has taken the plunge and become the latest "Vanderpump Rules" star to plunk down roots in the San Fernando Valley ... 'cause TMZ has learned she's splashed out over $3 million on a stunning new home.

According to real estate records, obtained by TMZ, Lala sealed the deal on the pad last month ... so now she's living it up in a gated estate with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 5,109 square feet of living space.

The living room is super cool, with double-height ceilings and skylights. The entire house has an indoor, outdoor vibe.

Lala's new home has all the bells and whistles ... a gourmet kitchen outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances, and a massive center island with plenty of seating for when her 'VPR' costars stop by for a visit.

Let's not forget the bonus features -- a wine room, and the ultimate outdoor oasis with an expansive backyard with the obligatory pool/spa, sports court, outdoor kitchen, and firepit.

Of course, Lala's the latest star from the Bravo show to settle down in the Valley. Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright also live in the SFV.