Lala Kent Announces She's Pregnant with Second Child

Lala Kent just broke some big baby news ... she's pregnant with baby number 2.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star made the announcement Sunday night on Instagram, writing in a post, "I'm expanding my pod." Lala also posted a black-and-white image of her belly, proving she's got another bun in the oven.

Her first child, 2-year-old Ocean, was standing next to her with excitement in her face as she awaits the arrival of her new sibling!

As you know, Lala shares Ocean with her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, who she broke up with in 2021 after she accused the film producer of cheating. Randall denied the allegations.

This time, Lala has taken a different road on the baby front, using intrauterine insemination -- a treatment that surgically implants sperm in a uterus to fertilize an egg. Lala has publicly discussed conceiving her second child with this method.

In Sunday's IG post, Lala uploaded another photo showing her holding a spoon out to Ocean, who was standing on a chair at a counter with two vitamin bottles on top.

She captioned this image by celebrating her "new addition" to the family, while receiving a flood of well wishes in the comments section. 'Real Housewives of Orange Country' star Heather Dubrow even gave Lala a shout-out.