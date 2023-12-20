Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Vanderpump Rules' Randall Emmett Relists Los Angeles Home For $5 Million

'Vanderpump Rules' Randall Emmett Relists L.A. Home ... $5 Million Price Tag

12/20/2023 12:20 AM PT
Randall Emmett's Hillside Home
Noel Kleinman/Getty

"Vanderpump Rules" star Randall Emmett has put his beautiful L.A. pad back on the market, a place he and Lala Kent used to call home is now discounted ... relatively speaking, anyway.

Randall's spacious house, on the iconic Mulholland Drive, has been listed once again for $4.995 million -- yes, nearly $5 mil can be a deal in L.A.'s crazy market.

The 4,276-square-foot property comes with a long swimming pool, a pickleball court and huge windows offering a great view of the surrounding area.

Noel Kleinman

TMZ broke the story, Randall first listed the spot in May of last year, asking $6.295M for the pad ... since then, it's gone through numerous price changes -- dropping to $5.7M, then a flat $5 mil and now even lower!.

Noel Kleinman

He's also temporarily pulled the plug on selling the property, and ended up listing it for rent for a while. It's unclear if anyone ever took him up on the rental offer, but now the sale goes on.

You'll recall, the OG listing came after Randall and Lala called off their 3-year engagement, which resulted in her moving out. A source told us Randall was looking for a bigger home for his family after the split.

David T. Kessler of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing.

