'Vanderpump Rules' Randall Emmett Lists Home He and Lala Kent Lived in Together

Randall Emmett is working to eliminate a major source of memories in his relationship with Lala Kent ... listing the house they once called home for sale.

The producer is parting ways with the 4 bed, 4 bathroom house he and his ex-fiancee used to live in together. Randall's asking $6.295 million for the home -- which comes complete with a swimming pool, entertainer's kitchen and pickle-ball court in the backyard.

A source familiar with the situation tells us Randall is simply looking for a bigger home for his family ... he bought it several years ago and remodeled a lot of the home, so he should definitely make a decent profit.

TMZ broke the story -- the two ended their 3-year engagement back in October -- with Lala moving out of the home. While the couple had several ups and downs in their relationship, we were told the October split was the final straw ... and that's proven true.

Randall had 2 children from a previous relationship, but he and Lala had welcomed a daughter, named Ocean, together in the months before their split.

While the couple's relationship was heavily covered on "Vanderpump Rules" things got pretty messy near the end, with allegations of cheating. Clearly, there were trust issues between the two as well, Lala recently said on her podcast, "The only truth I feel that existed in my relationship was me and my daughter Ocean. That is where the truth ended. That is a hard pill to swallow.”