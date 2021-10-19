Lala Kent Loses Her Engagement Ring Amid Split Rumors, Clams Up

Play video content TMZ.com

Lala Kent sure looks like a single woman on the face of things -- even though we've been told she and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, are technically working things out.

We got the "Vanderpump Rules" star leaving the Beverly Glen Deli in L.A. Tuesday, and obviously ... had to ask about all these stories that she and Randall are dunzo. Despite us having been told otherwise ... it's best to hear it straight from her mouth.

Unfortunately, Lala wasn't really in a chatty mood ... bolting to her car, and rebuffing each question we asked -- from why she scrubbed her IG ... to why she wasn't wearing her engagement ring.

Indeed ... Lala was without the rock Randall gave her when he proposed in 2018 -- and it's not like she was trying to hide her bare finger here. And yet, even on that front ... LK wasn't talking much.

As we reported ... sources close to the couple insist they're trying to save their engagement -- so it's clear they're going through some turbulence ... and perhaps worse based on Lala's interaction with us.