Lisa Vanderpump's Dog Giggy Dies

Lisa Vanderpump's Pomeranian dog, Giggy, has died ... leaving a big dent in both Lisa's heart, and the hearts of many others who've encountered the famous pooch over the years.

The Bravo reality star and restaurant owner broke the sad news Saturday ... "We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy has passed away this morning. He was truly loved, and we know how many of you loved him too."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lisa added, "Our sweet Gigolo was such an incredible, unique dog, but mainly, because of him, we started The Vanderpump Dog Foundation and embarked on our mission to save as many dogs as possible."

Finally, she writes, "He inspired us to start our work in rescue, and for that we will always be grateful. Giggy’s legacy will live on, through every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves. Thank you all for your support. Rest In Peace Giggy, we love you. - Ken & Lisa- Dolly"

Giggy was perhaps Lisa's most popular of her eight dogs -- often seen dressed up in little doggy outfits, including mini tuxes and bow ties, sweaters and even hats. The reason for that ... Lisa announced Giggy was actually afflicted with alopecia, which causes patches in a dog's fur and affects the growth of hair (same deal for humans too, BTW).

The disease is not deadly ... and it's unclear if it had any bearing on Giggy's passing. It's possible the pooch died of old age -- the little guy was pushing at least 10.

Giggy will be remembered for his extravagant outfits and his red carpet appearances too -- he would often accompany Lisa for premieres and other events, and would usually be getting carried instead of walked on a leash. Of course, he was also freakin' adorable.

The dog was also known for celeb cameos and photoshoots -- he met Ellen DeGeneres, Drake, 'Real Housewives' cast members ... and countless other stars over the years. Giggy also appeared several times on 'Vanderpump Rules' ... he for sure was a fan fave.

Play video content 11/6/14 TMZ.com

Oh, and BTW ... we got a kick out of him too, especially when we got him on video in 2014, as he posed for photogs with his mom. Yeah, Giggy was a natural, and loved by all.