'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Drops Real Meryl Streep Run-in Story

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

"Vanderpump Rules" stars Lala Kent and Randall Emmett can wear it like a badge of honor now, 'cause the way they got subtly dissed by Meryl Streep ... turned out to be pretty epic.

Lala and her fiance were on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and we asked them about rubbing elbows with Meryl Sunday night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. If ya missed it, Lala was giddy about getting seated near Meryl and Adam Driver inside the Shrine Auditorium.

Her social media totally blew up when viewers saw her proximity to Queen Meryl -- but Lala and Randall told us things went a little south when they tried to get up close and personal.

You gotta see them describe the moment Randall tried to make an introduction. Not every day your moment gets hijacked by the likes of Robert De Niro!!!

Turns out producing "The Irishman" -- as Randall did -- is a lot easier than producing a pic with Meryl.

The good news ... Lala and Randall still got their photo op, even though it was just in the background of Iain Armitage's pic with Meryl.

Lala and Randall are hoping they get a second shot with their new podcast, "Give Them Lala ... With Randall." They have a few Oscar winners on their wish list of guests.

Watch the clip to see Lala prove she's ready for an Al Pacino sit-down!