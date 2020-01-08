Lisa Vanderpump Shades Bravo For Going Cheap on 'Rules' Party

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Lisa Vanderpump just couldn't resist taking a swipe at Bravo for skipping out on the tab for a "Vanderpump Rules" party ... but fortunately, the newest cast member has deep pockets.

Check out this video from Monday night's bash at Hyde on Sunset, where the cast was celebrating the 8th season of "Vanderpump Rules" ... Lisa grabs the mic and puts the network on blast for refusing to foot the huge bill. Shots fired!!!

Our sources say Randall Emmett, who is joining the show this year -- along with his company Emmett Furla Films and 310 Nutrition -- stepped in and dropped about $50,000 to throw his new cast members a lavish party complete with tons of food and an open bar.

Randall's engaged to "Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent, and he just produced "The Irishman."

Too Short even showed up for a short set thanks to David Weintraub Entertainment. ... we're told the two are super close.