Lisa Vanderpump's Restaurant Rammed By Ferrari, Smashes Through Patio

Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant got greeted with a sports car that came smashing through the front doors ... which left shattered glass and a chaotic scene behind.

The accident went down Sunday at the reality star's place of business in West Hollywood -- it's called Pump, and it's a restaurant, garden and a lounge. Somehow, a silver Ferrari jumped the curb and smashed through the patio seating area into the building itself.

The aftermath looks insane, with broken pieces of glass everywhere. It looks like Lisa's husband, Ken Todd, was on the scene as firefighters and first-responders attended to the damage. According to reports from the ground, no major injuries were sustained.

It's unclear what how or why the car ended up on Lisa's doorstep. We're looking into it to get more info.