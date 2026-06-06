Brad Pitt's Son Shows Off Muay Thai Skills, Resembles Dad in 'Fight Club'

Play video content Video: Knox Jolie Pitt BACKGRID

Knox Jolie-Pitt is giving us major déjà vu ... hopping into the ring for a Muay Thai fight that echoes his dad Brad Pitt’s iconic movie "Fight Club" from over 25 years ago!

Check out the video from Friday night -- Brad and Angelina Jolie's 17-year-old son participated in an exhibition fight at a Downtown Los Angeles club. You can see he takes a hit here and there, but he maintains composure and is able to deal his own blows.

As you know, Knox -- the youngest offspring of Brad and Angie, along with his twin sister Vivienne -- has developed a great passion for Muay Thai and is often spotted in intense training sessions in L.A. and at technical tournaments. Vivienne has even shown support by cheering him on at competitions.

He was last seen exiting a Muay Thai class in L.A. on Memorial Day, turning heads with bright orange hair.