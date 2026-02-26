Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Son Maddox Drops Pitt Name From Movie Credits

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's son Maddox Jolie-Pitt appears to be following in his younger siblings' footsteps ... dropping his dad's last name professionally in the credits for his mom's new movie.

Maddox worked as an assistant director on Angelina's upcoming flick, "Couture," and in the credits he's listed as "Maddox Jolie," nothing more ... according to PEOPLE.

Brad and Angelina's eldest child was previously listed as "Maddox Jolie-Pitt" in the credits for Angelina's 2024 movie, "Maria," when he worked as a production assistant on the Netflix film.

Maddox joins some of his other siblings in dropping Pitt as a last name.

Play video content 5/31/24 TMZ.com

We broke the story ... Shiloh got court approval in August 2024 to drop Pitt from her full name. She was previously Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt and legally dropped Pitt and kept Jolie. She filed the request 3 days after her 18th birthday.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt -- who was first adopted by Angelina in July 2005 and then by Brad in early 2006 -- appeared to also drop Pitt from her last name, at least informally, during a sorority event back in November 2023 at Spelman College.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt -- who Brad and Angie welcomed along with her twin brother, Knox, in 2008 -- styled herself as Vivienne Jolie in the June 2024 Playbill for Broadway's "The Outsiders," where she worked as a production assistant.

On its face, it seems some of the kids are trying to distance themselves from their dad ... a divide that's only grown wider since the two parents filed for divorce in 2016 and took 8 years to hash things out.