Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's Daughter Zahara Joins AKA Sorority at Spelman

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt is officially part of the sisterhood ... after joining a sorority in her second year at Spelman College.

The 18-year-old was decked out in a black knee-length dress -- matching all of her fellow pledges -- and danced out in front of the line for her "crossing ceremony" ... as her peers chanted and cheered.

The video, posted on the Essence IG page, shows Zahara's initiation to the Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority - the first intercollegiate historically African-American sorority.

The congrats rolled out in the comments for Zahara ... who joined the prestigious private, historically Black women's college as a freshman in 2022.

As we saw, Angelina was every inch the proud mamma as she dropped off her second eldest child at the institution ... with vid at the time showing her doing the electric slide with her daughter's new classmates.

While Zahara is flourishing, her parents have been engulfed in a bitter divorce for years ... stemming from 2016 when Angelina claimed Brad got physical with their son Maddox on a private jet.

Brad has consistently denied that allegation, but he's been estranged from most of their children. Sources connected to Brad have told us he feels Angelina intentionally poisoned the kids' feelings toward him.