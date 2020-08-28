Angelina Jolie Takes All 6 Kids Out to Dinner in Malibu

Angelina Jolie faced one of her toughest challenges ever -- getting all 6 of her kids organized and loaded into one vehicle for a family dinner, but she pulled it off.

The actress and her squad of not-so-little-ones -- Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox -- made a rare public appearance together Thursday night in Malibu to grab some grub at NOBU.

Angelina was looking pretty fancy, while her brood showed off an array of styles as they headed into the trendy restaurant ... and the whole fam rocked face masks.

As we reported ... pops Brad Pitt, is outta town this week, after jetting to France with stunning German model Nicole Poturalski.

So far, he's managed to keep his relationship with the model pretty low-profile, which is impressive ... but not quite as much as Angie's feat at NOBU. Seriously. Ever tried to hang with as few as 3 siblings?