Angelina Jolie Does The Electric Slide At Daughter Zahara's College Event

Angelina Jolie isn't afraid to cut a rug, not even in front of her daughter, Zahara, who she joined at a freshman event for Spelman college ... dancing to the electric slide!!!

Angelina hit the dance floor Saturday night while attending the annual freshman send-off ... all smiles while she busted a move with her kiddo and others at the event. Jolie dances to the popular song for a bit, before rooting for others from the sideline.

The event welcomes new students in the area who will attend historically Black colleges Spelman and Morehouse ... introing new students to faculty and alumni as well.

Clearly, mama Jolie couldn't be happier about Zahara's choice for the next 4 years.

