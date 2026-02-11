Sam Darnold Picks Brad Pitt To Play Him In Super Bowl Movie

Play video content TMZSports.com

Sam Darnold’s Super Bowl story is Hollywood-worthy -- and the Seahawks QB has a few A-list ideas about who should play him if/when a movie eventually gets made.

Fresh off hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, Darnold joked to TMZ Sports that if his unlikely redemption arc ever hits the big screen, he’s got a surprising casting shortlist ready to go.

"Ron Weasley?" Darnold said ... laughing while trying to remember actor Rupert Grint’s name. "Trying to think of the one person who has red hair in Hollywood."

The Seahawks signal-caller didn't stop there ... tossing out another deep-cut pick referencing the villain from the 2002 basketball flick "Like Mike" -- AKA Jesse Plemons -- before settling on a full-blown blockbuster option.

"I think another good one would be a classic like Brad Pitt," Darnold told us. "I think he could play a good quarterback -- I'd have to see his throwing motion -- but yeah, I think he could be a good quarterback."

Honestly, it's not farfetched to believe Darnold's story could have Hollywood writers salivating.

The former No. 3 overall draft pick spent years fighting off bust talk after rocky stints with multiple teams -- only to resurrect his career in Seattle and help lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title in one of the NFL's biggest comeback storylines in recent memory.

Darnold was making an appearance at Raising Cane's ... serving up chicken fingers, snapping selfies and thanking more than 1,000 cheering fans who turned out to celebrate their champion. He says the celebration still hasn't fully sunk in ... even after a trip to Disneyland.

"I actually got some good sleep last night -- we got home relatively early from Disneyland," Darnold said. "I was able to kind of soak it all in with my teammates and coaches this morning. Just an amazing experience, man. To be able to do it with this group is truly special."

And while he's embracing the fairytale ending, Darnold says his journey came down to blocking out critics and trusting his inner circle.

"Just believe in yourself," he said. "Continue to keep those that are close to you in your tight circle close -- and any doubters or naysayers, it doesn’t matter what their opinion was."

As for Seattle's Super Bowl parade, Darnold initially claimed he planned to keep things calm and alcohol-free -- but quickly admitted he was joking.

"I'm being facetious, yes."