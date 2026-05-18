Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Rips Stephen A. Smith in NSFW Rant

Play video content Video: Celtics Star Unloads on Stephen A. Smith in NSFW Rant

Jaylen Brown and Stephen A. Smith have major beef ... and it just got kicked to a whole other level.

The Celtics star went on his live stream over the weekend to address comments made about him by the ESPN personality ... and in a clip you're going to have to see to believe, he made it pretty clear he and SAS are far from good.

JB said of Smith talking trash about him ... “F--- Stephen A ... Stephen A, Stephen B, Stephen C. My offer still stands: You want me to be quiet and stop streaming ... well I want you to be quiet and get off these networks. Because you’re not using your platform to do real journalism.”

Basically, SAS has been critical of comments JB made on his stream about this season being his "favorite" despite the fact that fellow star Jayson Tatum was hurt -- and Boston got knocked out of the playoffs early.

Jaylen used all the trash talk to fuel his fire ... saying Smith was merely a "clown" and shouldn't call himself a journalist ... 'cause all he does is run his mouth for "clickbait."