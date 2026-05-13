Sen. Rand Paul's Son Apologizes for Drunken D.C. Tirade About 'Gays, Jews'

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul's son has issued an apology after he unloaded on New York Congressman Mike Lawler with an antisemitic and homophobic tirade Tuesday night.

William Paul went off on his drunken rant at a D.C. bar ... when he butted into a conversation the Republican lawmaker was having with someone else, the New York Post reports.

Lawler told the Post ... William began by asking if he was Jewish ... and from that stellar start, he brought up the Iran War, reportedly saying ... "This war, it's all about the gays and the Jews, and I hate them both, and I don't care if they die."

Having some time to sober up ... William wrote on X, "Last night, I had too much to drink and said some things that don’t represent who I really am. I’m sorry and today I am seeking help for my drinking problem."