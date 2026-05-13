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Chud the Builder Wounded in Self-Inflicted Shooting Outside Tennessee Courthouse

Chud The Builder Wounded in Shooting Outside Courthouse

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Chud the Builder Wounded in Self-Inflicted Shooting
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Update

2:20 PM PT -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office announced two individuals involved in the incident -- Chud the Builder and an unidentified male -- sustained gunshot wounds ... they are each currently listed in stable condition. Both men were taken in custody, officials said. The situation remains under investigation.

Controversial streamer Chud the Builder was shot Wednesday outside a Tennessee courthouse ... just days after his headline-making arrest at a Nashville steakhouse.

The influencer -- real name Dalton Eatherly -- claims he was jumped outside the courthouse, so he says he fired shots in self-defense, accidentally shooting himself during the altercation. He was live-streaming at the time, and remained online as he was speaking with emergency personnel in the aftermath of the incident.

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HEAR THE LIVESTREAM AFTERMATH
Video: Streamer Chud the Builder Reportedly Shot, Hear Livestream of the Aftermath

"Did I shoot myself or did I graze it?" he asked ... before a first responder said, "It penetrated it, yeah."

Eatherly said on a scale from 1 to 10, his discomfort from the injury was a 6.

Montgomery County deputies and Clarksville Police officers responded to the Montgomery County Courthouse in Clarksville around 1:15 PM.

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Self-Constructed Wound
Video: Self-Inflicted Shooting Outside Tennessee Courthouse Leaves "Chud the Builder" Wounded
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He's built a reputation online for provocative IRL livestreams that often spiral into confrontations with strangers, restaurant staff, and police.

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'CUFFED ON THE SIDEWALK
Video: Chud The Builder Taken Away in Cuffs After Nashville Steakhouse Incident

The shooting comes less than a week after Eatherly was arrested in Nashville following an alleged livestream-fueled meltdown at Bob's Steak & Chop House. Police claim he refused repeated requests to stop filming diners, he caused a disturbance, and he skipped out on a $371.55 bill ... before being booked for disorderly conduct and theft of services.

Chud the Builder Dalton Eatherly Mug Shot 1
Metro Nashville Police Department Headquarters

Now, the controversial internet personality is back in the spotlight again amid the shooting. We're guessing he lives by the "all press is good press" mantra.

The Montgomery County District Attorney General's Office tells TMZ … law enforcement officers immediately responded to a report of shots fired outside the courthouse, and one person was taken into custody at the scene.

The D.A. says there was a confrontation between Dalton Eatherly and an unidentified male, according to the preliminary investigation. Both men were hospitalized to be treated for injuries. The investigation is ongoing ... and there is no threat to the public.

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