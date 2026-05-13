George Floyd's Brother Says Kevin Hart Should've Stopped Roast Like Will Smith

Kevin Hart should've slammed the brakes on the roast -- like Will Smith did at the Oscars in 2022 -- after hearing Tony Hinchcliffe crack a George Floyd joke ... so says Floyd's brother.

Terrence Floyd sat down for an interview on "The Latest with Loren LoRosa"... and he was asked who should've stepped in to stop Hinchcliffe from mocking Floyd's murder by saying he was "looking up at us all, laughing so hard he can't breathe."

Floyd says his family was especially hurt by the joke because Hart attended Floyd's funeral in Minnesota back in the day ... and he feels Hart should've stepped up in the moment and cut Hinchcliffe off.

Hart should've pulled a Will Smith, but not by slapping Hinchcliffe ... Floyd says he should've brought the same "screw you" energy to the event and cut the man off. Terrence also blames Netflix and the producers for not cutting the joke when they had the chance.

Tony Hinchcliffe made a WILD George Floyd joke while roasting Kevin Hart 💀



“The Black community is so proud of you… right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can’t breathe.” pic.twitter.com/33T2anzhja @KillaKreww

TF says he understands the point of a roast ... people make crass and rude jokes in good fun ... but he doesn't know why his brother became a topic of conversation again. He finds it especially disrespectful, given Hinchcliffe cracked another controversial joke about Floyd at "The Roast of Tom Brady" on the streamer in 2024.

Floyd also didn't appreciate Shane Gillis' not-so-wise crack about lynching Kevin Hart from a bonsai tree, though Kevin clearly enjoyed it in the moment ... telling LoRosa mocking generations of horrors experienced by Black folks isn't funny.

As you know ... Floyd's family came out with a harsh statement condemning Hinchcliffe, Hart and the Roast. Travis Cains, a spokesman for The Gianna and George Floyd Foundation, told us Kevin condoning Tony's joke is "sad for the culture."