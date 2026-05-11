George Floyd's Family Rips Tony Hinchcliffe, Kevin Hart Over 'Roast' Joke

George Floyd's family and friends are appalled Tony Hinchcliffe was invited back for a Netflix roast and they're blaming Kevin Hart for allegedly giving Tony the green light to do another joke about George ... a joke they didn't find funny in the slightest.

Travis Cains, a spokesman for The Gianna and George Floyd Foundation, tells TMZ … Kevin condoning Tony's joke is "sad for the culture."

Tony Hinchcliffe made a WILD George Floyd joke while roasting Kevin Hart 💀



“The Black community is so proud of you… right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can’t breathe.” pic.twitter.com/33T2anzhja @KillaKreww

Tony was among the comedians roasting Kevin, and during his set he proclaimed ... "The Black community is so proud of you… right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can't breathe."

We're told George's family and friends feels like Kevin should've told Tony to stay off that topic if nothing else ... and they're baffled and disgusted by Tony's apparent obsession with telling George Floyd jokes.

During the Tom Brady roast, Tony joked that Rob Gronkowski "looked like the final boss in George Floyd the video game."

George's daughter, Gianna, is 12 years old now -- she was only 6 when he died -- and the foundation says she's being bullied in school ... so it sounds like the jokes aren't helping.

We're told George's family and friends feel Tony is a "racist comedian" ... and they're wondering how Kevin would feel about these jokes if "one of his friends" died instead of George.