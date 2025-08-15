George Floyd's Brother Terrence Blasts Lil Yachty Over New Song Lyrics

Play video content TMZ.com

George Floyd's brother Terrence is going in on Lil Yachty for referencing George's death in a new song ... and Terrence says Yachty needs a history lesson.

Terrence joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday, and we asked how he felt about Lil Yachty's new song with the lyrics, "Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd."

“Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd” -Lil Yachty 🚮 🚮🗑️ pic.twitter.com/xOkB8MJeM2 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 14, 2025 @Glock_Topickz

George's brother says Lil Yachty and others should be careful what they say about GF ... because his death remains a sensitive topic, and it still hurts and upsets the family.

Terrence says Lil Yachty must not have been paying attention in 2020 and 2021 when George's death set off a wave of protests across the world ... and he feels the lyrics show Yachty doesn't have his finger on the pulse of the culture.

As you know ... Floyd died during a fatal interaction with police in Minneapolis in 2020, when video showed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for more than 9 minutes.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to over 22 years in prison.

