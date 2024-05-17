Lil Yachty Analyzes Drake, Kendrick Beef, Says Drake Still On Rap's Throne

Play video content A Safe Space Podcast

Lil Yachty doesn't think Drake is permanently scarred by his battle with Kendrick Lamar -- although, almost everyone agrees he lost ... Champagne Papi's still king in Yachty's book!!!

The Boatster broke his silence about the Drake-Kendrick beef on his "A Safe Space" podcast after lyrically getting looped into the mix.

Kendrick poked at Yachty's friendship with Drake on "Euphoria" when he growled, "Yachty can't give you no swag neither, I don't give a f**k who ya hang with" -- an incredible strategy Yachty says, but not enough to ruin the OVO legacy.

Yachty thinks K.Dot brought more animosity to the battle than Drake, but says the odds were already stacked against his pal before things jumped off.

Drake's been the biggest rapper for many years -- commercially, at least -- and Yachty feels fans wanted their "down with the king" moment.

Kendrick broke streaming records with his diss tracks, and fans could call Yachty biased, but he makes good points on hip hop's history with beef -- namely that every battle has been judged differently and rules and regulations don't exist!!!

Yachty says he was aware Kendrick mentioned him on "Euphoria" before it dropped, and says even Drake would agree his competition moved wisely.

