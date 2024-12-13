TDE's President Punch, Ab-Soul Spread Christmas Cheer at 11th Toy Drive

Play video content TMZ.com

Top Dawg Entertainment had a lot to be thankful for in '24 but like they always do 'bout this time, their main mission is giving back!!!

The label's 11th annual Christmas holiday went down inside the Watts neighborhood's Nickerson Gardens on Thursday, boosted by homegrown super talents such as Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad and many more.

Kendrick really brought the kids out 🥹

TMZ Hip Hop caught up TDE's President Punch and Ab-Soul at the event and they humbly told us they're humble servants in the community when it comes to this stuff.

The e-streets are calling Top Dawg Entertainment the greatest label since Berry Gordy kicked down doors in Motown ... Ab says they're simply doing what God put them on Earth to complete.

Ab just released his new album "Soul Burger" last month, so he'll be riding the lyrical praise well into the new year.

We also got Punch's executive expertise on Drake's UMG lawsuit probe ... we're approaching set court dates in Texas on December 20 and another in New York on January 16, 2025.

Punch tells us while the rap battle was one thing, the legal battle is completely separate and not really on their plate anymore.