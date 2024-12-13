Ice Cube Approves How Son O'Shea Jr. Handled Andrew Schulz Over Kendrick 'Rape' Joke

Play video content TMZ.com

Ice Cube says he didn't even have to raise an eyebrow when Andrew Schulz and his son O'Shea Jackson Jr. had their war of words regarding the Kendrick Lamar "rape" jokes -- Cube feels his son won the verbal combat with ease!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Cube at LAX on Thursday evening and we got his take on his infamous "No Vaseline" diss being used as a prop in Schulz's argument that his sexually graphic description of "making love" to Kendrick was fair game.

Play video content Andrew Schulz's Flagrant with Akaash Singh

O'Shea Jr. hopped in the social media madness to defend K. Dot -- as did Meek Mill, Peter Rosenberg and others, and Cube tells us Schulz should just up his game ... and come with better jokes!!!

The "beef" has since fizzled and OJJ is now actively promoting his 'Den of Thieves 2' film.

Cube also has new product on the market -- his 11th album, "Man Down," which came in hot after its lead single "It's My Ego" marked an all-time peak on the Billboard Charts for the legendary rapper.