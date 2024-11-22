Ice Cube Releases 11th Album, Fulfilling (Almost) Lifelong Dream for Killer Mike

Ice Cube unleashed his 11th studio album "Man Down" on Friday, featuring several hip hop titans -- but probably none more appreciative than Killer Mike!!!

The reigning Grammy Rap Album of the Year winner lent his lyrical touch to Cube's "Man Down" closer "Ego Maniacs" with Busta Rhymes, and told his fans the collab checked off a bucket list mark ... he's been holding onto since the 8th grade!!!

Cube's socially aware lyrics inspired a nation of millions to rap with an edge, KM included ... and it was only a matter of time before the cosmos connected them.

The legendary rapper also finds time for his Mt. Westmore boys Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too $hort, in addition to Xzibit, B-Real, Kurupt and his longtime co-star Mike Epps!!!