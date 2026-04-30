'The Valley' Janet Caperna's Mom Texted Her About Michelle Saniei & Dr. Dre

"The Valley" star Janet Caperna is responding to all the rumors her castmate Michelle Saniei is dating none other than Dr. Dre ... saying she received a surprise text from her mom about the possible romance.

Janet sat down with Bravo host Andy Cohen on Wednesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live," and at one point, Andy flat-out asked Caperna if Saniei is dating the rap mogul.

And Caperna didn't miss a beat, saying her mom was the one who informed her via text message about the speculation. Janet says she can't wait to fly back to L.A. to get the "tea" from her fellow 'Valley' castmate about her potential relationship with Dre.

On Tuesday ... photogs caught up with Michelle's ex-boyfriend, Jesse Lally, who's also on "The Valley," and Jesse addressed photos that showed Michelle and Dre holding hands.

Jesse said Michelle is a big girl and she can date whoever she wants, but she also needs to prioritize their 5-year-old daughter, Isabella. He also says he did not get a heads-up and saw the pics on social just like everyone else.