Dr. Dre Finally Sells Longtime Malibu Beach House for $16.5 Million

It took a minute ... but Dr. Dre has finally unloaded his longtime Malibu beach house after 4 years on the market -- and he’s walking away with a hefty payday!

Real estate sources tell TMZ the rap mogul sold the carbon 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom pad along iconic Pacific Coast Highway for $16.5 million ... and the deal was done quietly off-market.

Dre originally listed the place in 2022 for $20 million, so he didn’t quite hit that mark -- but the property still fetched a solid price for what it offered, sitting on a roughly 7,000-square-foot lot.

The beachfront home boasts panoramic ocean views from multiple levels ... plus all the bells and whistles of A-list living -- including a gym, fireplaces, walk-in closets, spa-style bathrooms, and even a recording studio.