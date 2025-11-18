Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Martha Stewart Joins Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg as STILL G.I.N. Partner

Martha Stewart Sippin' On G.I.N. & Juice ... With Dre & Snoop!

By TMZ Staff
Published
dr dre snoop dogg martha stewart still gin getty composite
Getty / STILL G.I.N. Composite

Martha Stewart is back in the saddle with Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre is along for the hoo-ride ... as the gourmet guru is now the newest brand partner for their Still G.I.N. spirited beverage!!!

dr dre snoop dogg martha stewart gin Still Gin sub 2
STILL G.I.N.

On Tuesday, Martha posted up with Dre and Snoop and introduced her signature cocktail "Water Melly" boosted by Still G.I.N. -- along with watermelon and lime juice, cucumber bitters, and cane syrup.

Still Gin menu sub 1
STILL G.I.N.

Big Martha will now promote Still G.I.N. alongside Dre and Snoop, picking up right where she and Snoop's "Potluck Dinner Party" TV series left off.

Dre and Snoop launched their "Doggystyle" drank in October 2024 and it's still going strong ... having won the Masters Medal honors at the 2025 Gin Masters Awards.

Related articles