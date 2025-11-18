Martha Stewart Joins Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg as STILL G.I.N. Partner

Martha Stewart is back in the saddle with Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre is along for the hoo-ride ... as the gourmet guru is now the newest brand partner for their Still G.I.N. spirited beverage!!!

On Tuesday, Martha posted up with Dre and Snoop and introduced her signature cocktail "Water Melly" boosted by Still G.I.N. -- along with watermelon and lime juice, cucumber bitters, and cane syrup.

Big Martha will now promote Still G.I.N. alongside Dre and Snoop, picking up right where she and Snoop's "Potluck Dinner Party" TV series left off.