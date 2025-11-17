LiAngelo Ball's 'Tweaker' Goes Platinum

What do LiAngelo Ball and Drake have in common? They both scored platinum singles this year!!

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced the milestone accomplishment for Gelo's debut track on Monday ... saying "Tweaker" officially hit one million digital units sold.

This is huge news for the 26-year-old athlete-turned-rapper ... as he randomly launched his music career just months ago. Per RIAA, the only other hip-hop and R&B artists to secure platinum singles in 2025 are Drake, Lil Tecca, BigXthaPlug, and Mariah The Scientist.

The track -- built on a southern hip hop vibe -- grabbed the attention of major artists after it dropped in January ... including Cardi B, Moneybagg Yo, and Eminem.

It quickly became the go-to locker room song for many NBA and NFL teams, and even rap legend Lil Wayne jumped on the official remix.

The song did so well that it reached the No. 1 spot on the US Rhythmic Billboard chart and No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The success of "Tweaker" got Gelo a music deal with Def Jam ... which was reportedly worth $13 million.

Gelo -- who played basketball in the NBA Summer League and overseas -- also performed at the Detroit Lions' playoff game in January, the NBA All-Star in February, and the Rolling Loud Festival this summer.