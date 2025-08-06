LiAngelo Ball Chose Rap Career Over $3K Monthly G League Pay

LiAngelo Ball says his decision to fire up a rap career was purely money-motivated ... the NBA G League's puny paychecks couldn't satisfy this grown-ass man!!!

The "Tweaker" rapper recently joined DJ Clue, Esso World, and Hynaken on the "BagFuel" podcast, where he admitted that just because his brothers Lonzo and LaMelo Ball were rich, it didn't mean that he was.

LiAngelo -- who raps under his nickname Gelo -- told the hosts that the G League only paid him $3,000 every month, and once he learned he could make real money from Hip Hop, he split!!!

He spent stints with the Oklahoma City Blue and Greensboro Swarm ... but firmly believes he could still hop on any NBA team's squad and ball out today!!!

Gelo's decision to rap was rumored to be worth $8 million after landing a contract with Def Jam, resulting in shinier jewelry, increased confidence ... even a spot on the 2025 XXL Freshman list!!!