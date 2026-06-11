Rapper Blueface's Music Royalties Being Paid To Soulja Boy’s Baby Mama Over Debt

Rapper Blueface's music royalties are now going to Soulja Boy's baby mama, Jackilyn Martinez, to pay off a massive debt he owes her ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted Jackilyn's request to redirect all of Blueface's royalties from ASCAP and BMI -- for sales of his music -- to her in order to pay off a $123K judgment.

Jackilyn got a default judgment for that amount back in April 2025 after Blueface apparently blew off a lawsuit she filed against him. In her original suit, she sought $10 million ... claiming Blueface defamed her.

Jackilyn took issue with Blueface making wild claims about her when he was beefing with Soulja Boy on social media. Blueface claimed he banged Jackilyn the day before her baby shower for her kid with Soulja Boy.

Play video content Video: Blueface Says He Had Sex With Jackilyn Martinez The Day Before The Baby Shower In Argument With Soulja Boy

One of Blueface’s messages on X read, "I don't tell no lies … had [Jackilyn] bent over." He added, "Tell Soulja get a DNA test that's my child lil bro I'm the daddy now."

In court paperwork, Jackilyn said the statements were false, and she only had protected sex with Blueface in 2018, years before the baby shower, adding that she had not had any interaction with Blueface since 2018.

Jackilyn directly addressed the allegation, saying, "I did not engage in any sexual activity with [Blueface] the day before my baby shower, or while I was pregnant. There is zero chance that [Blueface] is my child's biological father."