Blueface Disses Offset, NLE Choppa, Soulja Boy On 'Barbie (Remix)' Track

Blueface is putting all the controversy he built up in the last year with rival rappers to good use ... by hopping on the remix of his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis' "Barbie" track and dissing them all!!!

After Jaidyn raps her verse, Blueface defiantly inserts all his beefs into the conversation ... "Offset upset/Cardi B got the update/Soulja Boy found out his bitch got f*****" ... before going on to claim that NLE Choppa’s baby mama Marissa Da'nae also wanted to surf on his board.

Play video content

Blueface and Offset have been at odds for weeks over still unfounded claims he cheated on Cardi with Chrisean Rock ... but BF's bits about Soulja's ex-girlfriend are easily the boldest -- considering he's currently being sued by her!!!

Play video content

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story in December ... Jackilyn Martinez, mother of Soulja Boy's kid, filed a lawsuit against Blue for allegedly making false statements about their past hookup.

Blueface acknowledged he was just jabbing to get streams, because hip hop is a business at the end of the day.

Jaidyn Alexis Says She Single And Not With Blueface🔻‼️ pic.twitter.com/kPloalcGed — Eyezawake 👁️ (@eyezawake) January 1, 2024 @eyezawake