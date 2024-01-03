Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Blueface Disses Offset, NLE Choppa, Soulja Boy On 'Barbie (Remix)' Track

Blueface Snubs Offset, Cardi, NLE ... Stands By Soulja Boy Baby Mama Claims

1/3/2024 9:31 AM PT
blueface offset NLE choppa Soulja Boy
Getty

Blueface is putting all the controversy he built up in the last year with rival rappers to good use ... by hopping on the remix of his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis' "Barbie" track and dissing them all!!!

After Jaidyn raps her verse, Blueface defiantly inserts all his beefs into the conversation ... "Offset upset/Cardi B got the update/Soulja Boy found out his bitch got f*****" ... before going on to claim that NLE Choppa’s baby mama Marissa Da'nae also wanted to surf on his board.

COME ON OUT, SOULJA!!!

Blueface and Offset have been at odds for weeks over still unfounded claims he cheated on Cardi with Chrisean Rock ... but BF's bits about Soulja's ex-girlfriend are easily the boldest -- considering he's currently being sued by her!!!

ALLEGED DEFAMATORY STATEMENTS

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story in December ... Jackilyn Martinez, mother of Soulja Boy's kid, filed a lawsuit against Blue for allegedly making false statements about their past hookup.

blueface twitter

Blueface acknowledged he was just jabbing to get streams, because hip hop is a business at the end of the day.

His engagement with Jaidyn seems to have been downgraded to a biz arrangement all the same, 'cause she's telling the world she's single for 2024!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later