Blueface Throws Female Fan Off the Stage, Orders Jaidyn Alexis To Fight

A concert for Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis almost turned into an MMA match ... tossing a female fan off the stage after accusing her of throwing something at the performers.

The soon-to-be husband and wife were performing in Utah over the weekend when a piece of ice allegedly whizzed past Jaidyn -- Blueface singled out the female fan he thought was responsible for the ice, pulling her up on the stage.

Then, Blueface tossed the woman off the stage and toward Jaidyn, encouraging his fiancée to beat the woman up.

From there, all hell breaks loose, and Jaidyn throws several punches on Blueface’s orders ... luckily, it didn't appear any connected.

The woman managed to escape thanks to security, but fans are calling for Jaidyn to jump ship from her relationship with Blueface.

