Doechii & TDE's Moosa Blow Off 'Culture Critics' at Annual Christmas Drive

If Hip Hop Is Too Deep, This Culture Isn't For You

Doechii has proven to be one of hip hop music's most talented rising stars this year ... and she's not taking any cultural disrespect, especially from fair-weather fans!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with thee Swamp Princess following her set at Top Dawg Entertainment's 11th Christmas charity event in Watts on Thursday.

No need to sugarcoat things -- Doechii flat-out tells us anyone who thinks her music is too deep simply doesn't belong, boo-boo. 💁🏾‍♀️

Wayward criticism spilled in after her passionate, Gucci'ed up performance of "Denial is a River" and "Boiled Peanuts" on Stephen Colbert last week ... but complaints eventually fell flat.

Her Grammy-nominated LP "Alligator Bites Never Heal" has been one of the most celebrated projects this year!!!

We also spoke to TDE co-president Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr., who's had a hand in Doechii's development each step of the way.

Moosa's a glass-half-full kinda guy and thinks Doechii haters are laughable, but is looking forward to next year's GNX Tour starring Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

