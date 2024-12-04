GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion Earn Billboard's Hottest Female Rapper Titles

Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla owned part of the year with their "Hot Girl Summer" tour -- and Billboard is recognizing them as the hottest one-two punch of female rappers for 2024!!!

.@GloTheofficial is Billboard's hottest female rapper of 2024 🔥



After a breakout rookie year filled with hits and a Grammy nomination, GloRilla faced challenges in 2023 but roared back stronger than ever in 2024. With chart-climbing tracks, a headline-worthy tour presence, and… pic.twitter.com/JcKO9mtPyO — billboard hip-hop/r&b (@billboardhiphop) December 4, 2024 @billboardhiphop

The chart-thumping publication crowned GloRilla as the hottest, followed by Meg at the No. 2 slot, above the likes of Latto, Sexyy Red and Doechii ... pretty impressive considering Glo was Meg's tour opener!!!

The Houston hottie started the year scorching with her first solo No. 1 hit -- the "Hiss" diss aimed at Nicki Minaj and her self-titled album.

She went on to give Glo an alley-oop on their smash collab "Wanna Be" -- which they later lobbed the remix to Cardi B, who anchors BB's list this year!!!

We're happy to say Told Ya So ... TMZ Hip Hop nabbed Glo's first interview when her "F.N.F." record took off and she's since solidified herself as a legit music superstar.

Nicki still holds bragging rights ... her No. 3 ranking came courtesy of her globetrotting on her wildly successful "Pink Friday" world tour. Ditto for Doja Cat and JT with their "Scarlet" and "City Cinderella" tours.

