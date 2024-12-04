Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion Earn Billboard's Hottest Female Rapper Titles

GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion Sorry To The 'Wanna Be's ... Billboard Says We're Hottest Female Rappers This Year!!!

Glorilla and Megan Thee Stallion Billboard's Hottest Female Rapper Titles
Getty Composite

Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla owned part of the year with their "Hot Girl Summer" tour -- and Billboard is recognizing them as the hottest one-two punch of female rappers for 2024!!!

The chart-thumping publication crowned GloRilla as the hottest, followed by Meg at the No. 2 slot, above the likes of Latto, Sexyy Red and Doechii ... pretty impressive considering Glo was Meg's tour opener!!!

GloRilla Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
GloRilla Performance Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

The Houston hottie started the year scorching with her first solo No. 1 hit -- the "Hiss" diss aimed at Nicki Minaj and her self-titled album.

052224_meg_cardi_kal May 2024
BRINGING BACK WAP

She went on to give Glo an alley-oop on their smash collab "Wanna Be" -- which they later lobbed the remix to Cardi B, who anchors BB's list this year!!!

070622-glorilla-kal July 2022
SHOUTOUT TO THE HATERS
TMZ.com

We're happy to say Told Ya So ... TMZ Hip Hop nabbed Glo's first interview when her "F.N.F." record took off and she's since solidified herself as a legit music superstar.

Nicki Minaj Pink Friday 2 World Tour
Launch Gallery
Pink Friday 2 World Tour Launch Gallery
Getty

Nicki still holds bragging rights ... her No. 3 ranking came courtesy of her globetrotting on her wildly successful "Pink Friday" world tour. Ditto for Doja Cat and JT with their "Scarlet" and "City Cinderella" tours.

101524_trina_kal
GLO'S MY GIRL
TMZ.com

But remember, Trina the OG said this was Glo's year on TMZ Live earlier this year ... Billboard just stamped her opinion!!!

related articles