Plies' Attorney Clarifies Sample Lawsuit for Megan Thee Stallion Producer, Critics

Plies filed an explosive lawsuit yesterday accusing Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Cardi B and Soulja Boy of infringing on one of his catalog cuts ... his attorney says its arrival right after the election was just a coincidence!!!

TMZ Hip Hop spoke to Walter Mosley, Esq., on Thursday about his representation of Plies in the suit centered around the Florida rapper's 2008 song "Me & My Goons."

There's since been a new challenger approaching the conversation ... Megan's "Wanna Be" producer LilJuMadeDaBeat lashed out at the lawsuit, claiming his squad sampled Soujla Boy fair and square.

Rap fans have also been claiming Plies got his goon juice from Lil Wil's club classic "My Dougie," a song released a few months earlier than his.

Walter calls it a bad game of telephone on the misinformation hotline ... musicologists determined the sample did indeed come from Plies' "Me & My Goons" -- so the lawsuit is on for now ... unless anyone's ready to settle!!! 🫣

Walter suggests Plies had a good faith agreement with SB that's since run its course ... Megan using the track to create a hit record of her own with the Hotties just complicated matters further.

We broke the story ... Plies alleges Soulja Boy first used his track on 2010's "Pretty Boy Swag," giving way for Megan and Glo to slide on the beat with their collab "Wanna Be" in April, before inviting Cardi to hop on the remix in May!!!

The lawsuit's timing surprised many ... Kamala Harris supporters -- including Plies -- were in their feelings over losing the election and Meg, Glo, Cardi all helped the VP on the campaign trail in person.

Fans complained Plies was being petty and "The Breakfast Club" even gave him crap for suing the girlies.