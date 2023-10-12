Plies Says Americans Lack Empathy For Israel-Hamas War and for One Another

Play video content

Plies is adding his two cents on the Israel-Hamas war ... wondering out loud why Americans -- and all humans, in general -- simply don't have empathy for ethnic groups other than their own.

The "Bust It Baby" rapper approached the topic Thursday, but was admittedly walking on eggshells ... well aware saying anything about the current Middle East crisis could open him up to all sorts of criticism.

Plies says he sees the same patterns in Americans' reactions to the Israel-Hamas war as he did with the Russo-Ukrainian war -- people care just enough until they think the U.S. is providing too much aid.

He then asked why each ethnic group in America can't feel the pain of, or show concern for, another group -- whether that be Whites to Blacks, Blacks to Jews or Mexicans to Greeks.

Plies's point is everyone is lousy at caring about any group besides their own ... and it's glaring!!!

Unlike Plies, the "Pain Is Love" rapper thinks everyone does have empathy during these sorts of international conflicts -- but he says they might bite their tongues, publicly, until they're more informed.