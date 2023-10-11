Kim Kardashian Speaks on Innocent Civilian Loss in Israel, Palestine and Armenia

Kim Kardashian, like most of the world looking on in fear, says her heart breaks seeing the images of babies, families and innocent people murdered and terrorized in Israel, Palestine and even Armenia ... a cause she's been trying to bring awareness to for years.

Kim took to social media Wednesday with a lengthy post that first spoke to the monstrosities in Israel. Kim says, "A message to my Jewish friends and family. I love you. I support you. I have heard about how scared you feel during this time and I want you to know you are not alone in this."

She continues, "As human beings with a heart, how can anyone not be devastated by these horrific images that we will never be able to unsee? Brutal terrorism has taken innocent lives and now both Israeli and Palestinian civilians are suffering and paying the greatest price there is.

Kim has, for years, been a voice in bringing attention to the Armenian Genocide and points out the "minimal media coverage" without external support for the people suffering through an "ethnic cleansing" in Artsakh.

The mother of 4 says it shouldn't matter whose side you might be on ... "our hearts should always have room for compassion towards innocent victims caught in the cross hairs of warring over power, politics, religion, race and ethnicity."

Kim says she understands there's nothing she can do to get rid of the pain people around the world are suffering ... but says she and her family are praying for hostages to be returned, the victims, their families, for peace for the innocent and justice to those who deserve to pay for their actions.

In closing, Kim asks anyone reading her message to reach out to, "friends, colleagues and those in your community, those who are hurting, no matter what side they are on, check in on them and tell them you love them."