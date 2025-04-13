Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Pack on the PDA at Coachella

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet couldn't keep their hands to themselves over the weekend ... lockin' lips at Coachella where they didn't hide their PDA.

timothee chalamet and kylie jenner not being able to keep their hands to themselves at coachella https://t.co/eG2iV27YTf — Bri (@moonroses) April 13, 2025 @moonroses

Video shared on social media from the popular music festival in Southern California showed the power couple immersed in their own little world, lips securely locked and clinging to each other at all times ... with Timothée behind Kylie holding her by her waist.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at Charli XCX’s Coachella set. pic.twitter.com/c3HweATt6B — timothée chalamet nation (@timotheenation) April 13, 2025 @timotheenation

The couple was seen at various sets during the day including Charli XCX’s set where Kylie is seen dancing around to Icona Pop and Charli XCX's breakout song, "I Love It."

Play video content Instagram/@bnpparibasopen

The couple, who have been together for 2 years, aren't shying from the desert ... they were in town together last month for the BNP Paribas Open.