Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Pack on the PDA at Coachella

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet Lockin' Lips at Coachella!!!

Published
kylie-jenner-timothee-chalamet-backgrid-1
Backgrid

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet couldn't keep their hands to themselves over the weekend ... lockin' lips at Coachella where they didn't hide their PDA.

Video shared on social media from the popular music festival in Southern California showed the power couple immersed in their own little world, lips securely locked and clinging to each other at all times ... with Timothée behind Kylie holding her by her waist.

The couple was seen at various sets during the day including Charli XCX’s set where Kylie is seen dancing around to Icona Pop and Charli XCX's breakout song, "I Love It."

031025_kylie_jenner_timothee_chalamet_kal
PACKIN' ON THE PDA
Instagram/@bnpparibasopen

The couple, who have been together for 2 years, aren't shying from the desert ... they were in town together last month for the BNP Paribas Open.

Menendez Brothers Prison Interview INLINE-hulu

Have fun guys!!

related articles