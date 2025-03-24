Kylie Jenner Shares Bikini Thirst Traps From Tropical Vacation
Kylie Jenner Serving Bikini Thirst Traps!!!
Published
Kylie Jenner is on a tropical vacation and she's feeling herself ... because she's sharing a bunch of thirst traps in some shapely swimwear.
The makeup mogul went mostly fresh faced on her island oceanfront vacation in a series of selfies and close-ups shared on an Instagram carousel.
Kylie's photo dump is big on boobs ... and she's practically busting out of her bikini in a few shots.
KJ is playing all the greatest hits here ... with shots of her bare legs, bikini bottoms, pouty lips and a bunch of cleavage.
No signs of her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, but Kylie's not too big on posting him ... and she's keeping the focus on herself in this slideshow.